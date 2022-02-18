(The Center Square) – As nine members of the Illinois House were ejected from the chamber Thursday for not wearing masks, most other Republicans followed them out.

The temperature plummeted in Springfield as a winter storm hit Central Illinois with ice and snow. Inside the House chamber, the debate over mask rules heated up for a third day in a row.

State Rep. Lakesia Collins, D-Chicago, made a motion to eject state Reps. Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford, Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, David Welter, R-Morris, David Friess, R-Red Bud, Chris Miller, R-Oakland, and Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, for not wearing masks per the House rules.

She made a similar motion Wednesday, but rescinded the proposal. That’s after lawmakers debated the House rule for masks.

McCombie on Thursday said she had asked others in close proximity if they’re more comfortable if she wore a mask, but argued against ejecting members.

“Mind your own business, mitigate your own risk,” McCombie said.

Others pointed to the seeming arbitrary nature of the rules where one day it was mask-on at the microphone while the following day it was mask-off at the microphone.

“Hypocrisy is the tribute that vice pays to virtue and you are living examples of that statement,” state Rep. Steven Reick, R-Woodstock, said.

Article continues after sponsor message

State Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield, said the priorities of what’s being addressed are misplaced and Democrats will have to face the music.

“I find it pretty unfortunate that this is the second vote we’re having to remove members of the body and we haven’t taken one vote or held one hearing on the governor’s mitigations,” Batinick said. “Not one single vote. You guys have chosen to abdicate your duty to provide oversight. Live with it.”

Collins defended her motion.

“Every minute we waste talking to you all while you are over there whining about wearing a mask, those people are still suffering and need your help,” Collins argued. “So do your job and comply with the rules of this House. If not, go remote. Simple.”

After impassioned debates Thursday from Collins to follow the rules and Republicans reiterating criticisms they have had about the lack of legislative oversight of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mask and other COVID-19 mandates for two years, the measure passed 66-39 with 13 not voting.

As the named members were walking out, the rest of the Republican caucus followed. Batinick remained behind until the House took a break to caucus.

Members who were ejected were told they could still participate remotely.

Greg Bishop

Illinois Editor

The Center Square

More like this: