EDWARDSVILLE - Today County Treasurer Chris Slusser released an extensive list of Republican endorsements for his re-election today, including State Senator Jason Plummer, State Representative Amy Elik, County and Township officials and Republican mayors throughout the county in the June 28 Republican Primary Election. Slusser also received the rare and coveted endorsement of the Madison County Republican Party.

“I endorsed Chris Slusser because integrity and character matter. Under his leadership the Madison County Treasurer’s Office is performing better for the taxpayers than ever before,” said State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville).

“Chris has shown himself to be a great Treasurer and an even greater person. His honesty and hard work are reasons why I highly recommend voters give him their support and keep him in a job that he is doing with great success,” said Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick.

“Chris Slusser is ethical, honest, and sincere,” said State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg). “When he witnessed wrongdoing in county government, he did not turn a blind eye; instead, he stepped forward to report it to law enforcement. As a result, two men were fired by the county board for their wrongdoing and ethical lapses. Now, one of those men is running against Chris for Treasurer. Voters should not reward this bad behavior with their confidence.”

Slusser was appointed as County Treasurer in December 2016. He was then elected to a four year term in 2018. Since taking over, the Treasurer’s Office has been under budget and returned money to the county’s general fund every year he’s been in office. His restructuring of the County’s investment portfolio has generated an additional $16mil over his predecessor and is the top performing portfolio in the state.

Slusser is also endorsed by State’s Attorney Tom Haine, Circuit Clerk Tom McRae, County Auditor David Michael, Regional Superintendent of Schools Robert Werden and 14 Republican County Board Members. In addition, he is also supported by numerous township, city and village officials.

“I’m humbled to receive the support of conservative Republican state, county, township and city officials across the county,” said Slusser. “I’ve committed to running our office with integrity and excellence, and it’s rewarding to see others take notice.”

The complete list of Republicans endorsing Chris Slusser for County Treasurer:

Madison County Republican Party

Jason Plummer – IL State Senate 54th District

Amy Elik – IL State Representative 111th District

Charlie Meier – IL State Representative 108th District

C.D. Davidsmeyer – IL State Representative 100th District

Tom Haine – Madison County State’s Attorney

Tom McRae – Madison County Circuit Clerk

David Michael – Madison County Auditor

Robert Werden – Madison County Regional Superintendent of Schools

Stacey Pace – Madison County Board District 2

Bill Meyer – Madison County Board District 3

Bobby Ross – Madison County Board District 4

Article continues after sponsor message

Mick Madison – Madison County Board District 5

Valerie Doucleff – Madison County Board District 6

Mike Walters – Madison County Board District 7

Dalton Gray – Madison County Board District 11

Mike Babcock – Madison County Board District 14

Terry Eaker – Madison County Board District 15

Aaron Messner – Madison County Board District 19

Denise Wiehardt – Madison County Board District 20

Eric Foster – Madison County Board District 21

Jamie Goggin – Madison County Board District 24

Ryan Kneedler – Madison County Board District 29

Derrick Cox – Collinsville Township Supervisor

Brad Sewell – Collinsville Township Trustee

Bob Gvillo – Foster Township Supervisor

Patrick McRae – Wood River Township Trustee

Chris Herzog – Wood River Township Trustee

Mike McCormick – Godfrey Mayor

Larry Bloemker – Hamel Mayor

Bethany Behrhorst – Hamel Village Board

Barbara Bassett – New Douglas Village Board

Tom Stalcup – Wood River Mayor

Jeremy Plank – Wood River City Council

More like this: