Republican Leaders Across Madison County Endorse Chris Slusser for County Treasurer
EDWARDSVILLE - Today County Treasurer Chris Slusser released an extensive list of Republican endorsements for his re-election today, including State Senator Jason Plummer, State Representative Amy Elik, County and Township officials and Republican mayors throughout the county in the June 28 Republican Primary Election. Slusser also received the rare and coveted endorsement of the Madison County Republican Party.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“I endorsed Chris Slusser because integrity and character matter. Under his leadership the Madison County Treasurer’s Office is performing better for the taxpayers than ever before,” said State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville).
“Chris has shown himself to be a great Treasurer and an even greater person. His honesty and hard work are reasons why I highly recommend voters give him their support and keep him in a job that he is doing with great success,” said Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick.
“Chris Slusser is ethical, honest, and sincere,” said State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg). “When he witnessed wrongdoing in county government, he did not turn a blind eye; instead, he stepped forward to report it to law enforcement. As a result, two men were fired by the county board for their wrongdoing and ethical lapses. Now, one of those men is running against Chris for Treasurer. Voters should not reward this bad behavior with their confidence.”
Slusser was appointed as County Treasurer in December 2016. He was then elected to a four year term in 2018. Since taking over, the Treasurer’s Office has been under budget and returned money to the county’s general fund every year he’s been in office. His restructuring of the County’s investment portfolio has generated an additional $16mil over his predecessor and is the top performing portfolio in the state.
Slusser is also endorsed by State’s Attorney Tom Haine, Circuit Clerk Tom McRae, County Auditor David Michael, Regional Superintendent of Schools Robert Werden and 14 Republican County Board Members. In addition, he is also supported by numerous township, city and village officials.
“I’m humbled to receive the support of conservative Republican state, county, township and city officials across the county,” said Slusser. “I’ve committed to running our office with integrity and excellence, and it’s rewarding to see others take notice.”
The complete list of Republicans endorsing Chris Slusser for County Treasurer:
Madison County Republican Party
Jason Plummer – IL State Senate 54th District
Amy Elik – IL State Representative 111th District
Charlie Meier – IL State Representative 108th District
C.D. Davidsmeyer – IL State Representative 100th District
Tom Haine – Madison County State’s Attorney
Tom McRae – Madison County Circuit Clerk
David Michael – Madison County Auditor
Robert Werden – Madison County Regional Superintendent of Schools
Stacey Pace – Madison County Board District 2
Bill Meyer – Madison County Board District 3
Bobby Ross – Madison County Board District 4
Mick Madison – Madison County Board District 5
Valerie Doucleff – Madison County Board District 6
Mike Walters – Madison County Board District 7
Dalton Gray – Madison County Board District 11
Mike Babcock – Madison County Board District 14
Terry Eaker – Madison County Board District 15
Aaron Messner – Madison County Board District 19
Denise Wiehardt – Madison County Board District 20
Eric Foster – Madison County Board District 21
Jamie Goggin – Madison County Board District 24
Ryan Kneedler – Madison County Board District 29
Derrick Cox – Collinsville Township Supervisor
Brad Sewell – Collinsville Township Trustee
Bob Gvillo – Foster Township Supervisor
Patrick McRae – Wood River Township Trustee
Chris Herzog – Wood River Township Trustee
Mike McCormick – Godfrey Mayor
Larry Bloemker – Hamel Mayor
Bethany Behrhorst – Hamel Village Board
Barbara Bassett – New Douglas Village Board
Tom Stalcup – Wood River Mayor
Jeremy Plank – Wood River City Council
More like this: