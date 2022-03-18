EDWARDSVILLE - Former Madison County Administrator Doug Hulme filed to run for County Treasurer in the Republican Primary on June 28th, 2022.

Hulme spent over six years working at Madison County as Kurt Prenzler’s Chief Deputy Treasurer and later County Administrator. “I am a qualified, experienced, conservative Republican running for Madison County Treasurer,” said Hulme. “I worked side by side with Chairman Kurt Prenzler as County Administrator and his Chief Deputy Treasurer. I share in his conservative values of smaller government, better ethics, and lower taxes.”

Article continues after sponsor message

As the former Chief Deputy Treasurer under Kurt Prenzler, I have the education and experience of operating the Madison County Treasurer’s Office for Prenzler, and his resume includes a Masters in Business Administration and all Illinois CPA education requirements.

The current county treasurer has no financial, business, or accounting education at the college undergraduate or graduate level. His education is in law enforcement, where he was a SIUE campus cop for only 2 years and he has raised the county treasurer’s budget 22% in just over a year, from $714,000 to $873,000, to levels not seen since Fred Bathon was in office.

“My record of running Madison County Government and the Madison County Treasurer’s Office is with a flat budget, making up for rising payroll costs by lowering other administrative expenses,” Hulme says. “And unlike the current treasurer, I will not hire unqualified employees or relatives of Madison County public officials. When you are collecting and investing over $500 million a year, a management team of high school graduates isn’t going to cut it for me. We deserve better.”

More like this: