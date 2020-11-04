Republican David Friess has defeated incumbent Rep. Democrat Nathan Reitz in Illinois' 116th District House of Representatives race. Friess had 34,378 votes (64.9 percent) to Reitz's 18,589 (35.1 percent)

Friess, who resides in Red Bud, is married with two children and also an Air Force veteran who served in Desert Storm.

Rep. Reitz, of Steeleville, was appointed to the 116th district after Jerry Costello II was named the director of law enforcement for the Illinois Department of Resources.

Friess issued this statement about his win: "The people of the 116th district are ready to end the cycle of corruption and tax increases in Springfield. I owe this victory to the hard work and dedication of our supporters, and I will not let you down on pushing for ethics reform, holding the line on taxes, and ending reckless spending. I thank Nathan Reitz for his service and wish him the best."

