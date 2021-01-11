CHICAGO - Illinois Representative Michael Madigan has announced he is suspending his campaign for the Speaker of the House position that he’s held for nearly four decades.

The first round of voting for the Speaker of the House post was held Sunday in a closed caucus meeting. Madigan fell short of receiving the 60 votes needed for another term.

Madigan has been hurt politically, with the ongoing federal investigation of the ComEd influence-buying scandal in Springfield. Madigan has been implicated but not charged. One of his close associates has been indicted, however, Madigan has denied any wrongdoing.

Madigan issued the following statement to the press: “This is not a withdrawal. I have suspended my campaign for Speaker. As I have said many times in the past, I have always put the best interest of the House Democratic Caucus and our members first. The House Democratic Caucus can work to find someone, other than me, to get 60 votes for Speaker.”

A total of 51 House Democrats voted for Michael Madigan to stay in his Speaker of the House position. He has been in the Speaker of House position for four decades. Madigan has served in the Illinois House since 1971, representing the 22nd District in Southwest Chicago.

