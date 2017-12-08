Representative Bourne meets with local Girl Scout Troop 6223
Dec 8, 2017 3:01 PM Save
Listen to the story
CARLINVILLE - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) met with and gave Carlinville Girl Scouts Troop 6223 and 6377 a tour of the Illinois State Capitol this week. The girls learned about the history of the building and about state government from Rep. Bourne. Pictures followed the tour and well as questions from the inquisitive future leaders.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.