Representative Bourne gives tour of Capital Building to art contest winner

SPRINGFIELD - Joseph Cisler, a student at Zion Lutheran School in Staunton, joined State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) at the State Capitol Building this week for a tour. Joseph was one of the winners of this year's Annual Illinois Themed Art Contest in the 95th District. He created an outline of the state with different symbols, landmarks, and a picture of our 16th President. From L-R: Joseph, Rep. Bourne, and Joseph's parents, Susan and David, took a photo on the rotunda staircase after the tour.