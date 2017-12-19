LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne is encouraging Illinoisans to take a survey about the state’s transportation system that is now available online. The survey, entitled the Illinois Traveler Opinion Survey, has been conducted annually since 2001 by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Representative Bourne said, “The survey is only available through December 31st, so go online and let your opinions be known. Just visit idot.illinois.gov and click on the survey button to get started.” She added, “This is IDOT’s first year of opening the survey up to the public through online participation and they hope to increase response. The more feedback they receive, the better informed they are to make the changes Illinoisans want.”

The annual survey, conducted through the University of Illinois Springfield’s Survey Research Office, seeks input on topics ranging from road conditions and ice-and-snow removal to commuting habits and driving behaviors. Questions also address IDOT’s website, the state’s rest-area system and Amtrak service.

"Illinois is the transportation hub of North America, a role we take very seriously," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. "We deeply value the public's feedback to help IDOT stay aware of every potential opportunity for improving how we maintain and grow Illinois' transportation system."

