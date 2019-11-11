Report to the People # 109 by Phil Chapman, County Board District Three

Some have asked me; 'What do county board members do?' Previously, I described my constituency services to Highland, Grantfork and New Douglas. However, the geographical areas in District Three are diverse. Hamel, Prairietown, and Worden had slightly different needs.

Phil Chapman Ensured Services to Hamel, Prairietown, and Worden

Hamel: 1. Bi partisan I worked with Mayor Bloemker to bring a good used vehicle for municipal use. Chapman met with Mayor Bloemker and IDOT Officials and brokered improvements to drainage along old Route 66 north of Il 140. (Hamel Newsletter) 2. Working with Mayor Bloemker I defeated unwanted solar farm variances in Hamel and a request for new subdivision opposed by over 30 homeowners along IL 157. 3. I wrote the Resolution approving Designation of Route 66 as a National Trail with Mayor Bloemker hoping to bring tourist dollars to the area. (Planning and Development P & D Tapes) 4. I also helped defeat a proposed 80% increase in ‘mom and pop’ restaurant fees for Weezy’s, Prairietown Inn, and the Yellow Dog Café. (County Board Tape)

Prairie town- Ompghent Township: 1. I helped arrange for essential resources. Working with local leaders, County Highway Chief Engineer Mark Gvillo, and Township Road Commissioner Vern Ruble. I helped with; (a) repair the Renken Road and Schiller intersection, (b) widening of North Schiller Road, and, (c) ensured parking improvements at the Prairie town - Renken Road intersection. 2. In addition, l toured Ompghent township roads then arranged for county engineering support for a culvert repaired on Albrecht Road. (Transportation Tapes)

Worden: 1. I worked with Mayor Hall I moved and help pass a resolution for a $200,000 curb and gutter south of town. (Transportation Master Plan) 2. I fought for citizens who rejected ‘solar farm’ variances around Worden. (P & D Tapes) 3. I worked with Mayor Hall for a development northeast of Worden securing a $20,000 development study. (P & D) Ultimately, we didn’t succeed but learned much for the future.

District Three is huge. Special care must be taken to work with leaders to ensure resources are made available to assist all areas of the district.

Report to the People # 108 by Phil Chapman, County Board District Three

I get asked what do you do? This report will briefly describe constituency services provided to the southern and eastern portion of District Three during the last three years.

Highland, Grantfork, and New Douglas

Highland: I shepherded a $50,000 grant to build the St Rose roundabout in the Transportation Committee that unanimously passed the board. Chapman battled for hundreds of thousands of dollars for Community Development Grant for the Highland Villa Project. When some sought to replace ‘low bidder’ Scheffel Boyle from remaining county auditor, I ‘fought it tooth and nail’ and Scheffel Boyle got the bid. (Grant Committee, Planning and Development (P & D), and Transportation, and Board Tapes)

Grantfork: I battled for $60,000 to retain Heartland Conservatory for flood and land usage issues. (P & D Tapes) Chapman helped defeat an 80% fee increase on ‘mom and pop’ restaurants like Diamond Mineral Springs, Dawg House, 9th Street Café, and the Railshake Inn. (County Board Tapes)

New Douglas: I worked with New Douglas leaders to funnel badly needed resources to them. I arranged for; (1) two vehicles for municipal use, (2) road engineering support for flooding problems, (3) a ‘clean- up day’, (4) 500 feet of culvert, (5) $30,000 in grants for drainage issues. In addition, I arranged for county heavy equipment to assist with poor drainage southeast of New Douglas. (P & D and Transportation Tapes)

Variances for Business: I supported variances which helped business. He moved a variance for Shantz that helped save 35 jobs and another for Plocher Construction in Highland to expand. Nevertheless, it remains important to know when to draw the line. When 68 home owners fought against a business variance along Final Drive Phil helped citizens stop it. (Planning and Development Tapes)

I hope this helps you understand some of what a board member may do.

Report to the People #107



Tax Cycle Committee: I chaired the meeting October 16. 1. GIS System: The Tax Cycle Committee unanimously approved the Ordinance Amending Resolution Revising the Geographic Information System (GIS) Per Tile Fees which was unanimously approved by the County Board October 16. (1) The new fee schedule is fairer to “For Profit” organizations desiring access to all the tiles. 2. “Not for Profit” organizations can access information for free. 3. “Government Entities” desiring GPS information who partner with the county may also receive information for free. 4. All will sign “User Agreements” prohibiting the creation of derivatives. The county remains in control of the information preventing any legal liabilities from client use to the county. Many thanks to Chief Assessor Joe Dauderman and his Associate Fred Michael, and to, Mr. Jeff Ezra and Ms. Tanya Cook (State’s Attorney’s Office) for their assistance with this project. 2. New Recorder’s Fees New Recorder’s Fees went into effect September 23. Recorder staff reported a smooth transition that occasioned no complaints. The new fees help ensure the general fund levy (tax) doesn’t go up.

Appointment to Board of Review: I advised Chairman Prenzler that an oversight in appointing a third person to the Board of Review in October would delay timely tax bills and the timely distribution of money to Madison County’s 465 Taxing Districts. To avoid this nightmare, I provided Chairman Prenzler three (3) possible suitable candidates. Chairman Prenzler chose Mr. Tony Manoogian, an assessor with 35 years’ experience the county board unanimously approved. The tax train will stay on time. (Oh joy!)

Law Enforcement Issues: I voted for the following Resolutions enabling people’s safety: (A) Intergovernmental Agreements of Madison County with Village of Godfrey, Alton School District 11, and Triad Community School District 2, (B) Purchase of Nine (9) Police Cruisers for Sheriff’s Department, and (C) Purchase of 65 Tasers for Sheriff’s Department.

911 Emergency Telephone System Administrator (ETSA): We currently have an interim ETSA. Some wish to move towards a permanent one. The administration wants the County Board Chairman to become the appointing authority via a County Ordinance. However, it may be State Statute 50 ILCS 750/15.4 delegates this responsibility to the Emergency Telephone Systems Board. A county ordinance must follow state statute guidance. I’ve asked the State’s Attorney’s Office for a legal opinion to ensure the county remains within state statute and to avoid potential litigation costs an improper appointment may cause.

