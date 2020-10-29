ALTON - Alton Police made an arrest after the recent damage to the Liberty Bank Amphitheater lights. Steven J. Jackson, 44, reported as a homeless person, was the person taken into custody at the Amphitheater and faces charges of damaging the lights, along with another charge.

Jackson faces three counts of Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property, which is a felony for each count with damage in excess of $500.

Jackson is also charged with Aggravated Battery because he was involved in a lengthy physical struggle when an Alton Police officer who was trying to arrest him. The Alton officer was on patrol when he noticed Mr. Jackson near what appeared to be fresh new damage to the amphitheater lights, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said.

During the investigation, officers learned of more of Jackson’s involvement in previous well-documented damage to the Liberty Bank Amphitheater lights.

The Amphitheater area is a source of significant pride for the City of Alton and police and other officials and Chief Pulido said they are thankful to have a suspect in custody for the criminal acts after much heavier patrols in the vicinity.

