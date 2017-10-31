Dear Editor,

The purpose of this Report to the People # 37 is to provide information to voters and to assist with government transparency. Citizens pay my county salary and have some idea what I’m doing.

Grant fork- On Saturday, September 30, I participated in the Grant fork Birthday celebration. On Tuesday, October 10 I met with Mayor Steve Brendel and took a tour of the Grant fork area. I thank him for his hospitality and for telling me of issues confronting the town. If the occasion warrants I hope to help Mayor Brendel with obtaining grants for improvement of streets.

Worden – In October I met with Mayor Hall, the City Engineer, and members of Planning and Development and Community Development. We discussed possible projects to bring development and jobs to the Worden area.

Hamel- I arranged for the transfer of a good used Impala to Hamel from Madison County. Many thanks to Chairman Prenzler who assisted with this effort. I also met with Mayor Bloemker and discussed possible zoning violations.

New Douglas- I arranged for the transfer of a good used Dodge Caravan and Crown Victoria from Madison County to the town of New Douglas to assist with Parks and Recreation and the City Workers’ responsibilities. Many thanks to Chairman Prenzler who assisted with this effort. In addition, I arranged with Highway Director Mark Gvillo to provide gradient surveys to help New Douglas and the Mayor proceed with drainage ditch improvements.

Highland – Several citizens contacted me about safety issues at the three (3) way intersection at Bernice Drive and Final Drive close to Winet Airport. I’ve contacted appropriate authorities at Saline and the County Highway Departments to arrange for a STOP Sign at the intersection to prevent possible dangers to pedestrians and vehicles.

Finance Committee Budget- The committee continues to review budget proposals. The Administration’s current budget requests deficit spending of approximately $600,000. I will not vote for the budget in its current form. First, it contains a number of high priced items which have yet to be explained in anything but vague terms. For example, Mr. Hulme $500,000 is earmarked for heroin treatment. Secondly, Mr. Hulme has yet to determine final personnel decisions concerning additions or deletions to cost centers. Although negotiations continue, I will vote to ensure public safety and jail overcrowding issues are adequately addressed. Thirdly, we have yet to receive a vision for the use and repair of properties from Mr. Hulme and Mr. Prenzler. Given a deficit spending proposal, prioritizing repairs by determining possible property divestiture is necessary. 4. Until the County decides on whether to accept the City of Edwardsville’s Parking Lot proposal (which could cost the county upwards of 7 -8 million dollars.) I wonder if it is prudent to spend the proposed $840,000 to repair the parking lot across the street from the Administration Building. We don't yet have a view of how the overall system of parking in Edwardsville will work. Does the county wish to get into the 'multi level parking lot business'? Fifth, the current budget only allows for early voting in four areas. The demographics of three (3) these areas are highly Democratic (Alton, Edwardsville, and Granite City) the fourth site is SIUE. Predominantly Republican areas aren't currently budgeted by Mr. Prenzler and Mr. Hulme for early voting. Although only four are required by law, I wonder if this merits further discussion.

Finance Committee Purchases- 1. I don’t support spending over $83,000 to place GPS in county vehicles to figure out how they’re used or if they’re used. A look at an odometer shows which vehicles are being used. If people are concerned personnel are playing ‘hookey’ in a public vehicle then perhaps the administrator should hold supervisors accountable. 2. A new SUV budgeted for the IT Administrator may be unnecessary. There are good used vehicles that might be shifted to this purpose.

Judiciary Committee- I support Mr. Prenzler's excellent plan for repairing the jail. I also support providing some additional jailer positions to increase jail safety and to reduce overtime and comp time. I support some additional full time positions for the Public Defender, State’s Attorney, and Coroner. Public Defender and State’s Attorney positions which should help reduce jail overcrowding.

Planning and Development Committee- I voted against Variance Z17-0050 -for a subdivision to be built south of Hamel along Il 157. Approximately, 130 citizens signed a petition against Z17-0050. Citizens noted the proposal is not in character with the area. People living nearby expressed concerns that the new dwellings would hurt their properties due to water run - off and possible problems with sewage systems. Previously, the Zoning Appeals Board voted against Z17-0050. The Planning and Development Committee voted 5-2 against it. Afterwards, I tactfully and humbly suggested the builder might consider building on two acre lots consistent with current zoning and the desire of the surrounding neighbors.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District Three

