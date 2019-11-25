The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

Debt Reduction for Southwestern Illinois Flood Protection District: I voted for reissuance of bonds to refinance the debt which will save county tax payers’ interest payments during completion of the 500 year plan. (The interest we pay will be decreased.)

District Three Appointments: Congratulations to Anthony Lebro approved for a new three year term to the Prairietown Fire Protection District and to Rosemarie Brown approved to a new two year term to the Illinois South Tourism Administration Board which serves Highland. I also voted for Andy Economy and Allen Adomite approved for the madison County Mass Transit District.

Highway Department Purchases: I voted for; (1) purchase of one (1) new bucket truck, (2) purchase of one (1) tandem axle dump truck with snow plow, and (3) one (1) new 105 HP Tractor. This equipment will help keep Madison County’s extensive road system safe.

Article continues after sponsor message

Recreational Marijuana Establishments in Unincorporated Areas: I voted with a bi-partisan majority (21-3) against the introduction of recreational marijuana businesses in unincorporated Madison County.

Respectfully submitted,

Phil Chapman

County Board District Three

More like this: