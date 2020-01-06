Week of December 11, 2019 Report #11

The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

Transportation Committee: I attended the Transportation Committee Dec 11. I. RESOLUTIONS: I voted for the following Resolution for Under County Highway County yard Bridge, Agreement Funding Resolution Pin Oak Road over Little Mooney Creek, Report on Bids Award Contracts 2020 County MFT Maintenance material Proposal Aggregates, Report of Bids /Award Contract MFT Maintenance Material Aggregates, Award Contract MFT Galvanized Steel Culvert Pipe and Pre-coated Galvanized Steel Culvert Pipe, and Purchase Request Missouri Petroleum CRS2. II. We discussed the Foster burg Water relocation Plan along Seiler Road Phase Two.

Tax Cycle Committee: I chaired the Tax Cycle Committee December 11. Treasurer’s Report: 355 million or 81.29 % of the tax money has been extended to districts. Assessor’s Report: The Annual Assessor’s meeting is Tuesday December 17 at 2 pm. Recorder: The Recorder’s Office will be providing quarterly deeds of conveyance information on line. The new Recorder’s Fees that began September 23 continues to run smoothly. Board of Review: The Board of Review continues to run on time allowing the effective and timely running of the tax cycle. Mr. Walters moved acceptance of the Property Trustee Report Seconded by Chris Hankins. Mr. Walters moved the acceptance of Purchases seconded by Matt King. Each passed unanimously.

PROTECTING THE GENRAL FUND: Previously, the Tax Cycle Committee, under my tenure as Chairman, stopped charging half price for Assessor’s Services provided to municipalities and townships. Chief Assessor Joe Dauderman reported this change saved the general fund $357,726.07 over 2018 and 2019. Users have four years to pay their bill for assessor services rendered.

Respectfully submitted,

Phil Chapman

County Board District Three

