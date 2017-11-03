Report to the People # 38 by Philip W. Chapman County Board District Three

The purpose of this Report to the People # 38 is to provide information and opinion to voters thus assisting with government transparency.

HighlandIssues – 1. Early Voting: I kept my campaign promise to help bring Early Voting to Highland. Highland area residents will enjoy early voting (which isn’t mandated by law) at the Louis Latzer Library. I hope Highland area voters choose to vote in the upcoming primary and if necessary utilize this service provided by the county. 2. Berniece – Final Drive Intersection: I met with County Highway Commissioner Mark Gvillo reference the Berniece Final Drive Intersection due to citizens’ safety concerns. Preliminary research reveals either; (A) a need for an additional STOP SIGN, or, (B) better use of township right away south of the intersection to enhance line of sight.

Prairietown Issues- (1) Renken Road – Schiller Road Intersection: On October 26, I met with Mr. Mike and Tim Goebbel, President and Vice President of Prairietown Elevator and Mr. Vern Ruble Omphghent Township Highway Supervisor in Prairietown to discuss the Intersection and Schiller Road upgrade to enhance ‘big truck accesses. Afterwards I met with Mark Gvillo, County Highway Supervisor and determined a preliminary plan for improvement to enhance safety and commerce. (2) The four of us will meet soon in Prairietown to move towards a final plan.

Worden - Omphghent Township Issues - County Highway Commissioner Mark Gvillo remains responsive to District Three needs. On October 26 I toured Omphghent roads with Township Road Commissioner Vern Ruble and saw the excellent repairs of Albrecht Road by the county. Mr. Gvillo ensured equipment not available to Omphghent repaired a dangerous area of road with a 90’ x 48” culvert pipe and graded and seeded the roadway and right-away. Many thanks Chairman Prenzler for approving this repair at our request saving Omphghent Township money in the process!

Balanced County Budget: I’ve spent well over 24 prime time hours reviewing the budget. On 26 October the proposed budget appeared to have a deficit of approximately $600,000 in the General Fund. The budget also included a number of capital projects I question. I would prefer a balanced budget and a Capital Fund Budget based on the projected use of buildings. A look at Washington’s and Springfield’s deficit spending reveals elected officials become addicted to spending your money they don’t have. If the county spends past estimated revenues there should be very good reasons.

I proposed the following cuts to Finance Committee Members. (A) Facility Positions: the administration wants four (4) new facility positions. I propose cutting three (3) of these thus saving approximately $200,000. (B) Cut $100,000 from the Emergency Building Repairs $170,000 Line Item. Last FY they got by with $70,000. (C) Cut the $35,000 for GPS. Vehicles should be monitored by supervisors. (D) Slash proposed Facility raises past the standard until the budget balances. I continue to review the Circuit Clerk’s and Recorder’s Budgets with my colleagues and look for additional cost savings. (E) Cut the $200,000 Clay Street Building Repairs until we determine our priorities for keeping or selling properties. We need a comprehensive vision for building and property use. (F) Cut the $440,000 earmarked for tuck-pointing and roofing Freeman School. There appears to be A Memorandum of Understanding between the School Superintendent and County that states building maintenance is the responsibility of the Superintendent of Schools. If so, the Superintendent of Schools should ensure his responsibility is fulfilled. (G) Recently hired administrator types who have yet to work a full year are slated for raises. I think this is worthy of review. (H) I did not and do not support cutting early voting from the budget to save money it isn’t worth the cost to democratic institutions.

ISSUE: Early Voting: Voting remains a ‘crown jewel’ of American Democracy. I believe each voter is ensured a “God Given” right to express their personal opinion at the ballot box. Public Officials must protect it at all costs. Therefore, I fought to keep early voting in the budget for more than just the four (4) sites mandated by Illinois law. I hope you agree with my position that early voting is worth the additional cost to tax payers.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District Three

