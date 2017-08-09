The purpose of this report is to provide citizens with information and to assist with government transparency.

Cost Saving Without Loss of Improvements: Jail Upgrade Issue: (1) several years ago I worked to defeat the Jail Bond issue which would have cost taxpayers about 27 million dollars. Since then the same work has been cut to approximately 10 million. On Aug 1, I met with Rob Schmidt of Facilities. I think the board can cut the jail up-grade price tag even further without any loss in improvements. (2) The Sally Port Upgrade should be the first priority.

Better Use of Administration Building Office Space: I met with Rob Schmidt Director of Facilities. (1) He reclaimed office space in the Administration Building previously wasted as storage space. (2) Building Utilization: Mr. Schmidt intends to utilize a county owned building to house jail records thus freeing up space for the Sherriff’s staff and improving their working conditions. Great job Mr. Schmidt!

Animal Control Issue: (1) Given recent press reports and a letter I received from six (6) animal control staff I looked into the euthanizing two (2) Pit Bulls in July. Department of Agriculture Report #2017-026 closed on July 26, 2017 appears to show no wrong doing by animal control staff. (2) I contacted Mr. Jeff Ezra of the State’s Attorney’s Office who told me his review also found no wrong doing. (3) Since the time of the July incident the administration provided additional guidance to staff regarding euthanizing animals prolonging the time to 10 days. (4) On August 3, I toured the Animal Control Building. Staff welcomed me cordially, provided a tour of the dog pens and cat room, and provided a briefing of current policies and procedures. The facilities appeared clean. The cat room population was one (1) shy of capacity.

Hamel Issues: On Monday July 31 I spoke with Mayor Bloemker of Hamel. We are following up with IDOT concerning the I-55 drainage right away east of Hamel to ensure a long over-due improvement to return the ditch to the old gradient is completed while conditions are dry. I informed State Representative Charlie Meier about this issue.

Fosterburg Water District: I discussed the complex Fosterburg Water District issue with several individuals.

Transportation/Road Issues: (1) On August 2 I met with Vern Ruble, Omphgent Township Road Commissioner and toured recent projects to restore wider shoulders. We looked at state maps of North Schiller and the Renken intersection in Prairietown. (2) I On August 3, I met briefly with Bryan Rutz, Saline Road Commissioner and observed road oiling procedures. Mr. Rutz provided a brief course in oiling and chipping and helped me understand his many responsibilities. I will tour Saline Roads with him soon.

Judiciary Committee - On August 4th I attended the Judiciary Committee. The jail population on Aug 4 was 351. Members discussed the factors leading to a high population. In addition, we discussed the importance of maintaining the physical plant to ensure staff safety.

Highland Issue: Lakeland Terrace: On August 2, State Representative Charlie Meier called about Lakeland Terrace drainage issues. Although this is not in my district it impacts Highland which I represent in part. On August 4, I met with Steve Brendel of Planning and Development on August 4. Preliminary investigation shows, the situation might be improved if; (1) farmers grass field swales leading into the lake, (2) the Homeowners Association ensures (a) debris is kept from the lake (grass clippings etc.), and (b) high phosphate fertilizers aren’t used by homeowners. The lake serves as a holding area from storm run - off so it may be the city has some responsibility for maintenance also. I will turn over my information to the County Board member representing this neighborhood. State Representative Meier said there may be some state funds available in the new budget and he will check.

New Douglas Issue: Drainage along MCT Bike Trail. I met with Steve Brendel August 4 and reviewed the water drainage maps. I will work with the the Prenzler Administration and with Planning and Development for improvement to New Douglas drainage and appropriate use of scant resources.

Respectfully Submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District Three

