The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

Prenzler Faccin Settlement Agreement: I voted for the Settlement Agreement which passed the County Board August 21. The County racked up approximately $100,000 in legal bills determining the best way for the Chairman, staff, and county board members to gain access to the Auditor’s files for budgeting purposes. The Agreement ensures the following, (1) Chairman, his staff, and board members access to redacted files from 2009 onwards for budgeting purposes, and, (2) the budget redacted of personal information appearing on line. The two major protagonists Mr. Faccin and Mr. Prenzler seemed happy with the agreement. I didn’t think any additional uncertain and costly litigation approved by the county board would benefit taxpayers.

County Board Meeting Resolution August 21 I attended the meeting and voted for the following resolutions; (A) FY 2019 Immediate Emergency Appropriation for 2019 CAC VOCA Grant, (B) FY 2019 Violence Prevention Coordinating Grant, (C) 2019 Emergency 2020 Adult Redeploy Grant, (D) 2019 Application for Madison County Partnership to End Homelessness, (E) 2019 HUD Continuum of Care Program Planning Grant, (F) Resolution to Purchase Annual ARGIS Software Maintenance Contract, (G) Resolution to Purchase Maintenance Renewal for Madison County STARCOM 21 radio System for Sheriff’s Office, (H) Resolutions Authorizing Demolition of Unsafe Buildings, and, (I) Resolution adding Pontoon Beach, Madison, and Venice to the New World CAD System for Madison County 911 Emergency Telephone Board.

District Three Appointments: I supported and voted for the following District Three Appointments: Highland - Pierron Fire Protection District Terry Lammers new three year term and Robert Halleman, Diane Donahue, and Duane Schallenberg to six year terms for the New Douglas Cemetery Association Board.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District Three

