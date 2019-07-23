The purpose of this report is to provide information and aid in government transparency.

County Board Meeting July 17, 2019 I voted for the following: Resolution Authorizing Solar Park Grants, Resolution Authorizing Home Program Funds to Phoenix Estate Services for the Development of Edwardsville Senior Living, Resolution to Extend Professional Services for Madison County Information Technology Services, Zoning Resolutions Z18-0055, Z19-0019, Z19-0030, Z19-0032, and Z190033, Property Trustee Resolution, Resolution to Purchas one (10 new Service Crane Truck for Madison County SSA #1 Office, Agreement for Preliminary Engineering Services Pin Oak Road Little Mooney Creek County , Right of Way Acquisition Governor’s parkway South Parcel and Middle Parcel.

Divine Mercy Senior Living Community: During Public Comment Time representatives form Divine Mercy Senior Living Community spoke to the board. It will be built west of Fr. McGivney Catholic High School on Bouse Road in Glen Carbon IL. The presenters provided information on C- Pace or Commercial Property Clean Energy. I will provide additional information in future reports.

GIS and Recorder Fee: The board passed the Ordinance Revising the Geographic Information System (GIS) Recording Fee and the Ordinance Establishing a Predictable fee Schedule for the Recorder Office. The GIS Fee included in the $60.00 Recorder’s Fee will be $21.00. The GIS Fee is on track to lose $260,000 this FY, lost $130,000. FY 18, approximately $80,000 FY 17, and $18,000 FY 16. The new fee will ensure recouping of losses, that GIS is self-Funding, and will allow GIS to enhance services. GIS currently assists; 9-11 , Board of Review, Chief County Assessor’s Office., Emergency Management Health Department (Vector Control) , Highway Maintenance with culverts, pipes, elevation data, , Planning and Development with Property Views, , Sheriff with CAD Mapping data, similar to E911, and the Special Service Areas. (Sewer). My next report will provide information on GIS enhancement.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cahokia Mounds: I voted for the Resolution for Preserving the Cahokia Mounds Mississippian Culture National Historical Park. Designation of Cahokia as a national H park will bring millions of dollars of tourist money to the Metro –East and to Madison County. It will preserve 130 jobs in Madison County.

Respectfully Submitted,

Phil Chapman

County Board District Three

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.