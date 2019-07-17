The purpose of this report is to provide information and assist with government transparency.

TAX CYCLE MEETING I chaired the Tax Cycle Meeting on July 10. The committee unanimously passed the Recorder’s Predictable Fee Schedule to ensure MADCO is within state statutes. The fee for standard documents to include; Deeds, Lease, Mortgage, and Easements was approved for $60.00. The fee is broken into four (4) major components; Automation Fee $10, Geographical Information Fee $21, Recording Fee $19, and Rental Housing Support $10. (An exemption may apply) Mr. Chapman thanked Ms. Cook of the State’s Attorney’s Office, Ms. Ming Mendoza County Clerk, and Mr. Joe Dauderman, and Mr. Esping of IT for their excellent work in preparing the Resolutions and Ordinances passed in committee.

Transportation Committee: I attended the Transportation Committee July 10. I voted for the following; Resolution for Establishment of an Altered Speed Zone in Wood River, Right Away Acquisitions Governor’s Parkway (CH175) (south Portion) and Plum Street (Middle parcel) , and the Preliminary Engineering Services ,County Yard Bridge, Pin Oak Road.

Planning and Development: On July 11, I moved Resolution No 2019 -1 East –West Gateway Council of Governments Support for Preserving the Cahokia Mounds- Mississippian Culture National Historical Park unanimously passed by the P and D Committee. I moved and voted for the $25,000 Professional Services Agreement for Cahokia Mounds Mississippian Culture Integration into the National Park System. The money will come from the HOST FEE NOT THE GENERAL FUND. Changing the designation of Cahokia to a formal Park Service area will accrue the following benefits; (A) generate an estimated 19.6 million dollars in additional economic activity, (B) generate an estimated 5.2 million dollars in METRO –EAST household earnings, and, (C) support an estimated 133 jobs in the METRO –EAST. Please Note: the upgrade of the Cahokia Mounds to a national park will bring many millions of additional tourist dollars and ensure over a hundred jobs in Madison County.

Respectfully submitted,

Phil Chapman

County Board District Three

