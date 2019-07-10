The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

Vision for Economic Development

The following includes tentative ideas from the Planning and Development Office for the creation of an Economic Development Commission. (EDC) The Planning and Development Office and Community Development Office would have important roles in an EDC.

Community Development Roles

1. Administer Community Development Block Grants (CDBG)

2. Administer Park Enhancement Grants

3. Administer Weatherization and LIHEAP

4. Administer Employment Training and Development Programs to assist with workforce development

Planning and Development Roles

1. Facilitate the Strategic Planning Process with EDC

2. Facilitate Marketing and Business Attraction

3. Elevate Madison County and the Municipalities presence in the region.

4. Spearhead Project Development taking into account properties’ potential for growth considering; market, infrastructure, and overall cost.

CONCLUSION: Other Illinois Counties profit from an EDC. It may be time to take the next step in developing Madison County. An EDC would create careers to Madison County.

Respectfully,

Phil Chapman

County Board District Three

Member Planning and Development

