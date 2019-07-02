Report to the People # 94 by Phil Chapman, County Board District Three Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The purpose of this report is to provide information and aid in government transparency. Tentative Comprehensive Building Usage, Repair and Divestiture Plan: On Thursday June 7 I met with Facility Director, Mr. Rob Schmidt, his staff, and Mr. Chris Hankins, County Board District #16 to discuss the “Comprehensive Plan”. The following concepts would help us use property more effectively and save tax payer dollars. Divest the Wood River Facility. (Old Hospital) Repair of this facility is not cost effective. The ‘we’ve always done it this way’ and ‘inertia’ without devising creative alternatives keeps us there. (a) 911 could easily be housed in Edwardsville at a cost reduction. (b) the coroner could be moved to one of the local Funeral Homes now for sale or a steel building. Repair Detention Center: Start with the air handlers. Money will come from the General Fund but also the Detention Center Fund. Repair of the current Detention Center may cost $935,000 but this is much less than a new facility which would cost between 7.5 to 8.5 million dollars. USE UNUSED WASTED SPACE IN ADMINISTRATION BUILDING: Move staff into unused and underutilized portions of the Administration Building and Courthouse. There are between 43 to 49 spaces in the Administration Building and Courthouse that aren’t’ being used. With office space at a premium in Edwardsville this seems a misuse of space. 4. Repair the Hillsboro Building: A 1.5 Million Dollar investment could repair the second floor of the Hillsboro Building to repair air handlers, HVAC, heating, and asbestos problems.. Repairs need to address ADA issues. Hillsboro allows staff to be closer to the Administration Building. Repair of Courthouse: The courthouse is currently enjoying a great facelift. The Facilities Department using Clerk of the Circuit Court funding is repairing walls, painting, improving bathrooms and replacing flooring. In the future the HVAC, Electrical services, and elevators must be repaired. CONCLUSION: Repair of the Hillsboro Building, full space utilization in the Administration Building and Court House, alternative spaces for the Coroner and 911 would allow an effective use of money and space leading to divestiture of the Wood River Facility. Repair of the Old Hospital is a losing proposition. Repair of the Hillsboro Building is a winning proposition because 1.5 million dollars will create a building worth 5 million in downtown Edwardsville. We need to ‘think outside the Box’ and jettison ‘we’ve always done it this way approach’ to property use. Article continues after sponsor message Respectfully submitted, Phil Chapman County Board District Three Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending