The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency

Detention Center: I met with Judge Hylla, County Board Member Chris Hankins, and Facilities Staff and Director Rob Schmidt to discuss repair costs for the Detention Center. There is currently about 188,000 dollars earmarked in construction funds for this project. Judge Hylla stated there may be $450,000 available for costs in a fund he controls. An estimated $588,000 dollars would pay for the following repairs; lighting, HVAC, Boiler, Fire Alarm System, Plumbing, Cell Fixture Replacement, Sprinkler Updates, and ADA Improvements. Improvements could be completed in phases. Other suggested improvements totaling approximately 340,000 dollars would be completed later. The ‘guts of the building’ are almost 30 years old and need replacement.

Circuit Clerk and Fee Increases: The recent changes in county fees passed by the state legislature should go into effect June 1. Filing trends in Civil Cases is going down. There has been 1/3 filings over the last decade. The board has discretion in how certain fees may be spent. For example, A Civil Case Filing Fee may be earmarked for special line items or mostly go to the General Fund. Court Security fees may be used for X Ray Machines, Vans, or Administration and Courthouse Security upgrades. The new rules which allow people on limited income to appeal the amount of certain fees make it difficult to determine how much money the county will receive in the future.

FEES MEETING 4/24/19 I met with Judge Hylla, Chairman of the Finance Committee, Don Moore, and County Board Member Tom McCrae to discuss upcoming fee changes to ensure the county meets appropriate deadlines for a new system of fees in place by July 1. The Judiciary Committee, Finance Committee, and the full County Board have yet to pass a new fees schedule and discretionary guidelines.

Article continues after sponsor message

Facilities Issue: ‘Old Wood River Hospital’ Statistics: Ninety (90) employees work in the Wood River facility. Facilities Department staff estimates the county loses $250,000 a year just opening the doors. The Facilities Department also estimates it will cost twenty million dollars ($20,000,000) to repair and update the old worn out facility. Let’s put these figures into appropriate perspective. If one divides $250,000 by 90 people we get a $26,777 a year loss per employee for just opening the doors! We might rent space; (A) saving the loss of $26,777, and, (B) not have the future cost of 20 million in repairs. Consider, if we divide $20,000,000 by 90 people we get a $222,222 per person in repair costs to provide office space. Apparently, rental space and/or repair of the Hillsboro Building would prove much more cost effective.

Respectfully Submitted,

Phil Chapman

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.