The purpose of this report is to provide information to the public and assist with greater government transparency

Senate Bill 1 (SB-1) and Local School District Taxing: As Chairman of the Tax Cycle Committee I watch taxing trends. SB 1 state budget figures indicate 38% of school funding will go to Chicago which has 19% of the pupils. The latest unbalanced budget boasts 5 billion in new taxes without spending reform. Some criticize SB1 as simply a means to set up downstaters to pay for upstate schools. Does this sound good for your future property taxes?

Hamel Issues: (1) Keeping its promise to Mayor Bloemker and to me IDOT promised to redo the gradient of the drainage ditch east of town after the farmers leave the field to alleviate flooding in Hamel. (2) Responding to Mayor Bloemker’s request I identified and arranged for the transfer of a good used county vehicle for use by the town engineer.

New Douglas Issues: In response to town Clerk Lisa Michnmeier’s request for assistance I identified and got permission for transfer of a good used vehicle to help with Parks and Recreation.

Carpenter Issues: Following citizen’s complaints I monitored a number of properties outside of code which responded to Planning and Development efforts for compliance.

Preliminary 2018 Madison County Cost Center Budgets

I provide information about some cost center’s proposed budgets. This report moves from offices whose spending will go down to those going up.

Highway Budget: Mr. Gvillo reports the budget estimates show the budget going down approximately one million dollars ($1,000,000) due to less cost for bridge repairs or replacement. HIGHLIGHT: Mr. Gvillo works to produce bridges designed to prevent less wear and tear on surfaces and with bases designed for longer life. These two innovations should prevent future costs to tax payers.

Article continues after sponsor message

Planning and Development Budget: Mr. Brandemeier’s preliminary budget decreases approximately 4%! HIGHLIGHT: Planning and Development intends to use fees from the landfills wisely by hosting two (2) toxic collection events for citizens in FY 2018 thus taking hazardous chemicals form our neighborhoods thus protecting, children, families, and the environment. (Animals too)! In addition, local storm water grants may be increased using fees to improve drainage in neighborhoods!

Treasurer’s Office Budget- Treasurer Chris Slusser reports no increase in his budget. HIGHLIGHT: He recently brought down original estimates for office space improvement handling taxpayer issues from approximately $20,000 to $8,000 for a $12,000 savings to taxpayers.

Auditor’s Budget: Auditor Rick Faccin reported his budget remaining the same with the exception for a request for a new computer server and for computers in his office which at five (5) years old are no longer under warranty.

County Clerk’s Budget: County Clerk Ms. Debbie Ming Mendoza reported a proposed 4% increase. The hike would be used to fund two (2) additional elections and one (1) additional election staff for voter registration.

Recorder’s Budget: Recorder Ms. Amy Meyer reports desiring a 17% increase in her budget. When I spoke with her she could not provide the specifics of the increase until speaking with the County Administrator Mr. Doug Hulme. I hope to find out more in the near future.

I will cover recent Criminal Justice Trends and Budgets in Report to the People #32.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District Three