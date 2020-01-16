The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency

County Board Meeting: January 15: VOTES: I voted for; (1) Year End Emergency Appropriations which included over $ 333,000 for Child Advocacy Services and $ 150,509 for Health Administration Services. (2) Resolution to purchase Maintenance Renewal for Automark and M11 Voting Equipment for the Madison County Clerk, and, (3) Resolution to purchase a Three year Sophos Support Agreement Renewal for the Madison County Information Technology Department.

SPECIAL ISSUE: VAPING - I voted for An Ordinance to Amend Chapter 70 of the Madison County Code of Ordinances to include 70.100, Prohibit the Sale, Purchase, or Use of Electronic Cigarettes and vaping Products by Persons Under 21Years. This Ordinance will educate youth about the danger of vaping and help eradicate vaping’s health problems for at risk and impressionable youth. Many thanks to Board Member Chrissy Dutton, Board Member Mike Parkinson, Judiciary Chairman Mike Walters, Health Chairman Ray Wesley, and Health Director Toni Corona for their leadership on this project.

Finance Meeting January 8, 2020 (although not on the Finance Committee I attended the Finance Meeting.) (1) Emergency Appropriations: A total of $1,258, 081 was approved by the committee. It appears to me had a more realistic approach to budgeting had been followed the 2019 budget would have been more accurate and fewer Emergency Appropriation would have been necessary. Some of the re-appropriated money will come from the General Fund and other monies from specialized funds. (2) ENHANCING BUDGET ACCURACY: IDEA: The Administration might listen more closely to Cost Center Managers and ensure more accurate predictions for retirements payouts based on overtime and compensation time. This is particularly important for the Sherriff’s and Highway budgets.

Respectfully Submitted,

Phil Chapman

County Board District Three

