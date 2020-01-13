The purpose of this report is to provide information on my efforts to serve you January 3 – 8, 2020 and to aid in government transparency.

Judiciary Meeting: I attended the Judiciary Meeting Jan 3. Wigginton DUI: The issue of the high profile case of Mr. Wigginton’s most recent DUI came up. I asked what internal controls have been instituted to ensure a timely review of cases. The Clerk stated; (1) a supervisor’s desk had been moved into the area where most workers are, and, (2) the office reviews the suspenses of paperwork more closely. I thanked the Clerk for the changes. The county can’t afford to be wrong about DUI procedures. Sheriff’s Firing Range: Previously I submitted a request for improvements. The Sheriff’s Office and Highway Department (1) increased the heights of the berms protecting the public, (2) added concrete pads and walk ways for user safety, and, (3) built a state of the art situation area to ensure realistic training.

Health Department Meeting: I attended January 3. I voted for a flexible vaping resolution which will ensure policies to address vaping in the unincorporated school districts of Troy and Alton. Many thanks to Health Chairman Wesley, Judiciary Chairman Mike Walters, Health Director Toni Corona, and Board Members Chrissy Dutton and Mike Parkinson for their efforts. This bi - partisan resolution will assist youth in kicking the vaping habit through cooperation of School Administration and school safety officers.

Article continues after sponsor message

Facilities Committee: I attended January 7. Project Status: (1) The jail is on schedule and is 75% completed. (2) Court Room 327 in the Courthouse is complete. (3) The County received $19,962 in Ameren incentives. (4) The Animal Control alarm system mandated by the state is up and running.

Transportation Meeting: I attended January 8. VOTES: I voted for ;( 1) Revised Resolution for Improvement of Seminary Road patching (CH17), (2) Final Payment Resolution Seminary Road patching Section19-00125-03-GM, (3) County Yard Bridge Right Away Acquisition, and (4) Preliminary Engineering Service on Lambert Bridge. Old Carpenter Bridge: I raised the issue of replacing the railroad bridge on Old Carpenter Road.

Tax Cycle Meeting: I chaired the Tax Cycle Meeting January 8. Treasurer: Mr. Slusser has dispensed 91% of taxes collected. THE TAX SALE IS FEB 24th. (2) Board of Review: Susan Rolens reported all reviews are on time. (3) Recorder: Ms. Curtin reported users accepted the new fee system without complaint. Assessor’s Office: Mr. Dauderman reported staff is in Nameoki.

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.