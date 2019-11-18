The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency. People ask me; ‘what do county board members do?’ One of the things I do is protect your tax dollars from reckless spending. An old adage states: “elected officials will waste tax payers’ money because it isn’t theirs.” Therefore, while on the Finance, Facilities, and Tax Cycle Committees I paid particular attention to specific requests. Here's some highlights form the first three years. Ultimately, the County Board and no one else approves a budget.

I Wielded A ‘Budget Axe’: Total Savings = $4.375 Million

Deficit Budget Averted: In 2017 the first proposed budget was over 2.5 million in the red. I worked in bipartisan fashion with other board members and helped bring in the budget 1.85 million in the black.Your savings = $4.3 million (Finance and County Board Tapes)

A board member’s ‘due diligence’ demands specific line items be reviewed.

Freeman School Fiasco: In 2017 when school staff asked the county for $400,000 to fix the Freeman School I demanded research. Facilities staff found our agreement stipulated the Superintendent’s budget pay for it. Savings to County = $400,000. (Facilities Tapes & Director)

‘Ghost Heroin Program’: In 2017 the administration requested $500,000 for a heroin program. I asked for a plan for spending the money. They replied; ‘there is no plan’. I argued; ‘no plan = no money.’ Savings to the tax payer = $500,000. (Finance Tapes)

Fancy Furniture and Carpet: In 2019 when the Recorder asked for $65,000 for ADA compliance I asked exactly what it would be spent on. Answer: fancy furniture and carpet. Compliance would really take a used table and chair. Savings = $65,000 (Facilities Tapes)

Is ‘Big Brother’ Watching You? The administration wanted$85,000 for GPS systems to monitor staff movement and vehicle use. I argued for a ‘common sense’ solution. I insisted that if there was a problem that supervisor to monitor their employees’ movements and odometers. Your Savings: $85,000 (Transportation, County Board, and Finance Tapes)

Accept Low Bids Not High Bids: In 2018 Scheffel Boyle proved low bidder for county auditor by $10,000. Nevertheless, some insisted a Chicago firm be hired. I argued for the low bid protocol. Your Savings: = $10,000. In addition, I notedsalary money would be re-cycled in Madison County to the tune of 2.5 million dollars! (County Board and Finance Committee Tapes)

I watch ‘line items’ specific requests, and ask tough questions to cut waste.

Respectfully submitted,

Phil Chapman

County Board District Three

