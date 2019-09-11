The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

Judiciary Committee: I attended the Judiciary Committee September 6. 1. Detention Center (A) the daily average was 29.including an average of 22 county and 7 out of county inmates. The Detention Center is staffed according to Illinois Supreme Court guidelines. (B) Detention Center Staff announced receiving two (2) Federal Grants to assist with opioid addiction efforts. The first runs five (5) years for two million dollars which will study addiction interdictions which lessen incarceration. A three year SAMSA Grant will assist with Veterans’ opioid addiction. *No matching funds are needed from the county. 2. Public Defender: Mr. Rekowski reported that his case load has gone up 20% in the last year. I asked if this will mean he’ll ask for additional staff. He stated he ask for one (1) additional lawyer, and, one (1) additional clerical position. (3) Intergovernmental Agreements for Contract Police Services: I voted for the intergovernmental agreements which will provide; (A) officers to Triad and Alton School Districts, and, (B) Law Enforcement Assistance to Godfrey. *The school districts and Godfrey will pay 100% of the costs. (4) Unused Space: I provided general information concerning unused personnel spaces in the Court House and Administration Building. I invited those attending to confer with Facilities Director Rob Schmidt.

Health Committee: I attended the Health Committee on September 6. (1) Dangers Associated with Vaping: Ms. Corona reported Illinois may face an epidemic associated with vaping. Currently, 5% of Madison County Middle School Students and 20% of High School students report vaping. Vaping may negatively affect users. The lipids (fats) inhaled may coat a portion of the users lungs (air sac) where CO2 is exchanged for oxygen. This may cause poisoning which might best be compared to asbestos or black lung disease. Illinois metropolitan areas show the most cases thus far. One person has died. PARENTS, EDUCATORS, and YOUTH might read an Op Ed dated August 15, 2019 entitled; Let’s Call the Youth Vaping Crisis What It Is (See: Tobacco 21.org. (2) FLU VACCINE: Madison County hopes to provide flu immunization in the County Administration Building from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. (3) Out of Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention: Candlelight Vigil Sunday September 15, at 6.p.m. SIUE Gardens. (4) Health Department Budget: Chairman Ray Wesley provided a study to the County Board Chairman prepared by Chairman Wesley, Mr. Chapman, District 3, and Mr. Michael, District 4, addressing the concern that the Health Budget which has been in the ‘RED’ four consecutive years. *We hope to balance the Health Budget.

Respectfully Submitted;

Phil Chapman County Board District Three

