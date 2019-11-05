ALTON - Alton Fire Department Deputy Chief Brad Sweetman said the Monday report of a suspicious package with a powdery substance on it at Illinois American Water Company Call Center in Alton turned out to be nothing.

Alton brought in the Madison County Hazmat Response team, but Sweetman said the substance was deemed to be “non-hazardous.”

The Alton Fire Department appreciated the quick response and efforts of the Hazmat Response team to the situation and the Alton Police, Edwardsville Fire Department, Wood River Fire Department.

