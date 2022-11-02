GRANITE CITY - Granite City Superintendent of Schools Stephanie Cann issued the following statement Wednesday morning after an alleged social media threat to Granite City High School.

"This morning, Granite City Community Unit School District #9 was made aware of a social media post of concern on Snapchat," she said. "Due to the quick action of Granite City High School students, staff, administrators, and the Granite City Police Department, the situation has been investigated and resolved.

Article continues after sponsor message

"After a thorough investigation, It was determined there was no imminent threat to students or staff."

Dr. Cann said to all parents, "Discuss social media usage with your students and encourage them to “Report it; Don’t ignore it."

More like this: