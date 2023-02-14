SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Rep. Katie Stuart today explained more details about the Warehouse Safety Standards Task Force bill she created with State Rep. Jay Hoffman and what will transpire in the legislature in the near future.

"The bill was finally passed at the end of last year and the task force will begin meeting in the coming weeks," she said. "I, along with the other task force members, will provide quarterly reports of our findings, discussions, and decisions to the Governor and the General Assembly. Everyone should have the right to a safe and healthy working environment and to return home unharmed at the end of each shift. The work we do through this task force will help to ensure this."

She continued and said entire committee assignments were issued at the beginning of this month.

"In addition to continuing my role as Chair of the Higher Education Committee, I will also be serving as Vice Chair of the Ethics & Elections Committee.

"I would also like to highlight my continued participation in the Moderate Caucus. This caucus, formed early in 2021, is a group of like-minded representatives from across the state of Illinois that coalesce around shared principles. These include, but are not limited to: common sense legislation that helps families; support budgeting that urges the state to live within its means in a way that is accountable and effective; standing up for worker’s rights, which includes the right to organize; and supporting legislation that prepares our children for a productive life after high school, creates a vibrant business climate statewide, and leads to safer communities.

"With the first few weeks of the current session already behind us, we are quickly approaching the February 17th submission deadline for any House bill to be considered. Legislation I have introduced since our last newsletter can be found summarized in the Committees & Legislation section, and live House sessions can be viewed here."

