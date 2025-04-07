MASCOUTAH - State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) is proud to announce Wisper ISP as his “Business of The Month” for March. Rep. Schmidt presented an official certificate to CEO Nathan Stooke while visiting his company for a meeting and tour. In 2003, Nathan Stooke helped his neighbor obtain internet access and realized several others around his rural area were in demand too. Twenty-one years and six states later, Wisper is still connecting those that need reliable, high-speed internet.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Wisper ISP is an honest company that strives to deliver affordable and reliable services to individuals who need high-speed internet, specifically in rural locations,” said Schmidt. “Nathan Stooke basically started his company from scratch over twenty years ago and now he has created good paying jobs in Mascoutah. The company’s success comes from their core values of focusing on solutions, serving one another, and becoming life-long learners.”

From its humble beginnings in O’Fallon, IL, Wisper has expanded its services across southern Illinois, as well as Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Indiana, and Oklahoma. Today, Wisper employs more than 200 people and has grown to service more than 20,000 subscribers.

Rep. Kevin Schmidt encourages the 114th District to nominate businesses to be recognized in the future. If you have a business you’d like to nominate, please nominate them by filling out this form, or by visiting the Resources tab at RepSchmidt.com.

More like this: