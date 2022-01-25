SPRINGFIELD – Illinois House Democrats announced that they will hold hearings tomorrow, Wednesday, January 26, 2022, on Illinois House Bill 4244, which amends the Immunization Data Registry Act to require doctors and pharmacists to submit patients' information into a state vaccine database by replacing the word "may" with the word "shall."

When the U.S. House of Representatives voted on H.R. 550, the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act, Congresswoman Mary Miller voted "no," citing concerns that states including Illinois would move to expand vaccine databases that violate the civil rights of her constituents. Congressman Rodney Davis voted "yes" on the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act.

"I voted against the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act because I oppose giving President Biden any additional influence over state COVID policies and I oppose forcing taxpayers to fund state vaccine databases that could violate my constituents' privacy and civil rights," said Rep. Miller. "H.R. 550 empowered the Biden Department of Health and Human Services to give federal grants to fund state databases, and this latest effort by Illinois Democrats to require physicians and pharmacists to enter patients' information into a state database is exactly what I was concerned about when I voted against the bill."

You can read more about Congresswoman Mary Miller's opposition to the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act in this article from Breitbart News.

Right now, Illinois HB 4244 includes important provisions giving patients the right to exempt the disclosure of their immunization data from the registry and allowing patients to have their information removed from the registry. According to the Illinois Review, over 14,000 witness slips have been filed in opposition to HB 4244.

Constituents can share their position on Illinois HB 4244 by submitting a witness slip for the hearing.

