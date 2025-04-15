MASCOUTAH - After receiving submissions from across the 114th District, State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) was proud to select Donna Mae's Beauty Salon to be his “Business of the Month” for April. Rep. Schmidt presented the owner of Donna Mae's Beauty Salon, Donna Mae Schlueter, with an official certificate in recognition of a local small-business who’s been serving the community for over sixty years.

“Donna Mae's Beauty Salon has been committed to serving locals with salon services and products for over sixty years,” said Schmidt. “Donna has exemplified her dedication to the community of Mascoutah by carrying on four generations of salon services. She deserves recognition for operating a “hometown” salon, but also for her service to the community through positive engagement.”

Donna Mae's Beauty Salon opened in 1965 offering salon services to the community, including those who served in Vietnam. Over the years, Donna has adapted to the vastly different processes of using hair products and new services that cater to local needs. She continues to impress local customers with her personalized services.

Aside from hair styling, Donna has been very active building relationships in her community. Donna is Chairperson of the Economic Development Commission in Mascoutah and helps facilitate promotions of commercial, industrial, and residential developments. She has been a member of the Mascoutah Chamber of Commerce for forty years and was the first female president of the Main Street Program. Furthermore, she was the first woman to serve on the city board. Donna is respected by her clients and residents of Mascoutah for her work to strengthen the community.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The small-town mom and pop shops such as Donna Mae's Beauty Salon, helps keep our economy moving and creates a bond with local residents,” Schmidt said.

Donna Mae Schlueter made a simple but strong statement:

“Sharing is caring and caring is sharing. Making a difference and touching a life.”

Rep. Kevin Schmidt encourages the 114th District to nominate businesses to be recognized in the future. If you have a business you’d like to nominate, please nominate them by filling out this form, or by visiting the Resources tab at RepSchmidt.com.

For more information, please contact Rep. Schmidt’s office at (618)-215-1050, or his website, repschmidt.com

Representative Kevin Schmidt represents the 114th District, which includes a portion of St. Clair County.

More like this: