NEW ATHENS - New Athens residents will have the opportunity to meet with State Representatives Kevin Schmidt and David Friees during a Coffee Talk event scheduled for Tuesday morning, Aug. 12, 2025.

The event, hosted by Rep. Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) alongside Rep. David Friees (R-Red Bud), will take place on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the New Athens Community Hall, located at 406 Chester St., New Athens.

Article continues after sponsor message

The informal gathering is designed to allow constituents to engage directly with their elected officials and discuss state legislation in a relaxed setting. The event is free and open to the public.

For additional details, interested individuals can contact Rep. Schmidt’s office at (618) 215-1050 or visit his website at repschmidt.com.

More like this: