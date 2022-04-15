WASHINGTON, DC – On Monday, April 18, 2022, at 4PM ET, Congresswoman Robin Kelly will host “The Future of Black Maternal Health,” a virtual event marking the fifth annual Black Maternal Health Week. Congresswoman Kelly will be joined by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure and members of the Black Women’s Congressional Alliance (BWCA).

“We know that the Black maternal mortality crisis is worsening, and the number of Black women experiencing severe morbidities and other pregnancy-related complications are growing. We have made progress during the past two years in advancing policies to save the lives of Black mommas, but there is still a long way to go,” said Congresswoman Kelly. “I am looking forward to talking with Administrator Brooks LaSure about what’s next for maternal health policy, and to hearing from members of the Black Women’s Congressional Alliance, who have both worked on maternal health policy while going through pregnancy and childbirth themselves.”

The virtual event will take place Monday, April 18th at 4PM ET. Please RSVP to attend at https://bit.ly/BMHWchat.

Also joining Rep. Kelly and Administrator Brooks LaSure will be:

Keenan Austin Reed, VP Alpine Group and Co-Founder of BWCA

Mia Keeys, Chief of Staff to Rep. Robin Kelly

D.C. Councilwoman Christina Henderson, BWCA Co-Founder

Yasmin Rigney, BWCA Advisory Board Member

Lakeisha Steele, BWCA Advisory Board Member

