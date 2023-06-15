DIXMOOR, Ill. - In case you missed it, Congresswoman Kelly was joined by Congressman Jonathan Jackson, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the Village of Dixmoor to break ground on a new water main project. Largely supported by federal funds secured, in-part by Rep. Kelly, Dixmoor’s new water main would preserve and protect the village’s critical water supply.

Dixmoor’s water main infrastructure project is planned to build a 3,700 ft 12-inch water main, which would stretch from Seeley Avenue, cross south under the I-57 overpass, and east onto 13th St. in Dixmoor. The project would also cap five other water mains in the area to help prevent future water main breaks.

Congresswoman Kelly celebrated the over $2M she helped secure for the project, which included funds from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the most significant commitment to public infrastructure the United States has made in decades.

“These investments are the very foundation of how we work, learn, and go about our daily lives,” said Rep. Kelly. “I have been fighting in Congress for the infrastructure needs of Dixmoor and all communities across Illinois’ Second Congressional District – and I’m committed to continuing this critical work.”

