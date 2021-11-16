Rep. Kelly Celebrates Biden Signing The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment And Jobs Act Into Law Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Rep. Robin L. Kelly (IL-02), visited the White House to attend President Biden’s signing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Rep. Kelly voted to pass the historic legislation earlier this month. “I am thrilled that President Biden has officially signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law, and that much-needed funding will soon come to Illinois to repair our aging roads and bridges,” said Congresswoman Kelly. “This bill will reduce commute times and costs, help everyone access reliable high-speed internet and provide clean drinking water. Moving this legislation across the finish line is a testament to House Democrats’ commitment to bringing real help to the American people. I’m proud to have voted to pass this bill and look forward to witnessing the progress it will bring to Illinois’ Second Congressional District.” The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help Illinoisans by: Repairing and rebuilding our roads and bridges with a focus on climate change mitigation, resilience, equity and safety for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians. Illinois is expected to receive $9.8 billion for federal-aid highway programs and $1.4 billion for bridge replacement and repairs over the next five years. Improving healthy, sustainable transportation options. Illinoisans who take public transportation spend an extra 68.3% of their time commuting. 21% of trains and other transit vehicles in the state are overdue for repair and replacement. Illinois is expected to receive $4 billion over five years to improve public transportation options across the state. Article continues after sponsor message

Delivering clean drinking water to every American and eliminating the nation’s lead service lines and pipes. Currently, up to 10 million American households and 400,000 schools and child care centers lack safe drinking water. Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Illinois will expect to receive $1.7 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure that clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities. Helping every American connect to reliable high-speed internet. As many as 14% of Illinois households do not have an internet subscription. Through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Illinois is expected to receive a minimum allocation of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to at least 228,000 Illinoisians who currently lack it. Additionally, 23% of people in Illinois will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access. Improving our nation’s airports. Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, airports in Illinois would receive approximately $616 million for infrastructure development for airports over five years.

Preparing more of our infrastructure for the impacts of climate change, cyberattacks and extreme weather events. From 2010 to 2020, Illinois has experienced 48 extreme weather events, costing the state up to $50 billion in damages. Through this bill, Illinois will expect to receive $27 million over five years to protect against wildfires and $22 million to protect against cyberattacks. Illinoisans will also benefit from the bill’s historic $3.5 billion national investment in weatherization which will reduce energy costs for families.

Building a network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers to facilitate long-distance travel and provide convenient charging options. Illinois is expected to receive $149 million over five years to support the expansion of EV charging networks. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending