Edwardsville, IL…Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) is offering a FREE Paper Shredding event for local residents from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16 outside his district office located at 101 Southpointe Suite B in Edwardsville.

Paper documents will be accepted for shredding (up to two boxes per person). Guests are instructed to follow the marked pathway through the parking lot and remain in their vehicle while the documents are unloaded. Parking is available for those who wish to personally watch documents being shredded.

The event is free and open to the public. For questions or more information, please call Rep. Kay’s office at 618-307-9200.

