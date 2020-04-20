COLLINSVILLE – To maintain her efforts to share important new developments with local residents as the state continues to battle the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is urging residents to follow the CDC’s new recommendations to wear face masks when going out in public.

“It is critical that we continue to abide by the governor’s stay-at-home order and only go out in public when absolutely necessary, like to get groceries and other supplies,” said Stuart. “When we do need to get out to the grocery store it can be very difficult to maintain social distancing recommendations, so it is important to protect yourself and those around you by wearing a face mask in public.”

Stuart is emphasizing the importance of following the CDC’s recommendation of wearing a cloth face mask when in public settings where staying at least six feet apart from other individuals is difficult, like at the grocery store. The cloth face coverings the CDC is recommending be worn should:

· Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

· Be secured with ties or ear loops

· Include multiple layers of fabric

· Allow for breathing without restriction

· Be able to be machine washed and dried without damage or change to shape

For more information on the importance of wearing face masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19, or for instructions on how to make your own face mask, visit the CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html

“Wearing a face mask in public can prevent you from being exposed to COVID-19, and prevent you from spreading the illness if you are carrying it without knowing,” continued Stuart. “It is important to continue to follow new recommendations as they come, and continue staying home to help save lives and put an end to the COVID-19 health crisis.”

