ILLINOIS - Incumbent Republican Mike Bost will face off against Democratic newcomer Ray Lenzi in the 12th Congressional District.

The district makes up the southern tip of the state. It includes the counties of Jefferson, Perry, Franklin, Williamson, Union, Alexander, Pulaski, Jackson, Randolph, Monroe, and St. Claire along with part of Madison County.

Bost was elected to the 12th Congressional District in 2015 before that he was in the House of Representatives for District 115.

Rep. Bost is a lifelong resident of Murphysboro. He graduated from Murphysboro High School in 1979. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps serving his country from 1979 to 1982. He was trained as an electronic specialist and radar repairman and received an honorable discharge as a Corporal E-4.

Rep. Bost also served as a firefighter for the Murphysboro Fire Department. He graduated from the University of Illinois' Certified Firefighter II Academy in 1993 and continued to serve the Murphysboro Fire Department during his six terms as state representative. Prior to that, Rep. Bost worked for 13 years at Bost Trucking Service, first as a driver and then for 10 years as a truck manager.

In addition to his duties as a member of Congress, Rep. Bost is very active in his church and community. Rep. Bost and his wife, Tracy, own and operate a small business – the White House Salon – in Murphysboro.

Mike and Tracy have three children – Steven, Kasey Fred, and Kaitlin Rose. They have two sons-in-law, Travis Fred and Chad Rose, a daughter-in-law, Betsy, and eleven grandchildren.

Lenzi is the Chairman of the Board of Directors, now has over $70 million dollars in real estate property, 300+ residents, 200+ employees, and an annual budget of $12 million dollars.

In his 20’s, with a couple of others in Union County, Illinois, the first two licensed preschool and daycare centers: Sunrise Preschool and Su Casa Preschool. Both are still in operation nearly 50 years later. During this time He also finished a Master’s degree in Community Development and a Ph.D. in Economic Geography while serving as Director of the federally funded University Year for Action program; a campus-based VISTA program.

He came back to SIU to marry his wife now of 25-plus years Maggie and to be with his daughter from a previous marriage. “I have always loved southern Illinois, the Shawnee Forest, and SIU.”

