Rep. Elik’s Statement on Governor Pritzker’s Fifth Annual Budget Proposal
SPRINGFIELD - One of the top budget negotiators for the House Republican Caucus, State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) issued a statement following Governor Pritzker’s Budget Address/State of the State before members of the Illinois General Assembly:
“Illinois’ budgeting process over the past four years has been conducted behind closed doors and filled with broken promises. This year I want to see a process that is transparent.
"Now that a budget has been proposed by the Governor, I will work with my colleagues to advocate for a budget that is balanced without any tax increases.”
