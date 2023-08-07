ALTON - Legislation sponsored by State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) to create the Rural Education Advisory Council was recently signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker.

“The Rural Education Advisory Council has been created to ensure that rural and small schools have a voice in Illinois’ education system,” said Rep. Amy Elik. “Small and rural school districts are faced with many challenges. The intent of this new law is to open the line of communication between the State Board of Education, State Superintendent, and small and rural schools.”

Public Act 103-0497 (SB 1787) sponsored by Representative Amy Elik, amends the Illinois School Code to create the Rural Education Advisory Council. Provides that the purpose of the council is to exchange thoughtful dialogue concerning the needs, challenges, and opportunities of rural districts and to provide policy recommendations to the State.

Rep. Elik added, “Rural and small schools desired a formal process for ensuring their unique issues and concerns are heard by policy makers and the State Board and this council will actively provide their perspective on a variety of school issues. I look forward to seeing the ideas brought forth by the Rural Education Advisory Council. I think the policy recommendations will be beneficial for not just small and rural schools, but for all educators and school children.”

