SPRINGFIELD - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) participated in a press conference on Wednesday with the Illinois State Rifle Association and her House Republican colleagues, Representatives Caulkins, Cabello, Tipsword, and Windhorst to urge Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Governor J.B. Pritzker to provide more clarity to law-abiding gun owners concerning last Friday’s court decision ruling the firearm ban unconstitutional.

According to State Rep. Amy Elik, “Out of respect to law-abiding gun owners, I urge the Attorney General to provide the clarity they deserve concerning a court ruling that the firearm ban is unconstitutional throughout Illinois. The Attorney General is responsible for providing a response on this issue as the case is not scheduled to be considered by the Illinois Supreme Court for another two months. Law-abiding gun owners need to know if the State is still enforcing this unconstitutional firearm ban.”

On Friday, March 3, Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes ruled the firearm ban signed into law by Governor Pritzker to be unconstitutional.

The Illinois State Rifle Association weighed in by releasing the following statement, “After reviewing with counsel the Macon County Circuit Court’s decision, based on how the decision is not explicitly limited to one named person or group of persons, and based on how the Opinion clearly finds the challenged law unconstitutional on a facial basis as opposed to being unconstitutional as-applied to any particular person or persons, the ISRA believes that the Macon County decision is meant to be read to apply to all persons in the State. We acknowledge that the language therein also seems aimed towards facilitating an Illinois Supreme Court review, and we are confident that the skillful attorneys representing the plaintiffs will successfully present their arguments to that Court at the appropriate time.”

Stay up to date on news and legislative action in the Illinois House of Representatives by visiting RepElik.com

