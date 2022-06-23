SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) and the Village of South Roxana are hosting a ceremony to designate Illinois Route 111 from New Poag Road to Madison Avenue as “The Chief Todd Werner Memorial Highway”.

The ceremony is open to the public and will be at the sign location on Highway 111 and Madison Avenue at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 2. Family and guests can park at the back parking lot of Mike’s Inc. at 109 Velma Avenue, South Roxana and walk to the sign location. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the South Roxana Village Hall at 211 Sinclair Avenue, South Roxana.

“Chief Werner dedicated his life to public service in Madison County by serving as a first responder. He made a positive impact on the people who were fortunate to call him a friend,” said Rep. Elik. “Dedicating a portion of Route 111 in his honor will serve as a reminder that his selfless commitment to the community will not be forgotten.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Chief Werner worked in the fire service for 30 years. He joined the South Roxana Fire Department in 1996 and became the Fire Chief in 2013. Chief Werner had been employed by the Madison County Sheriff's Office for the last three years before his passing on July 1, 2021, at the age of 48.

Werner was a member of the South Roxana Dad's Club and the Madison County Emergency Management Association; at the time of his passing, he was serving as village trustee for the Village of South Roxana.

The dedication ceremony is open to the public for anyone interested in attending. For more information about the ceremony, please contact Rep. Elik’s office at 618-433-8046.

More like this: