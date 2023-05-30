SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) issued a statement following the passage of the Fiscal Year 2024 (FY 24) state budget scheduled to take effect July 1, 2023:

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“I’m disappointed the state budget approved by the Illinois General Assembly continues to spend more without a plan to ease the burden on our taxpayers. As the cost of living continues to remain high, the state budget, unfortunately, does not respect the pocketbooks of hard-working Illinoisans. As Deputy Budgeteer for the House Republican Caucus, my Republican colleagues and I offered to work on a bipartisan balanced budget, a budget that could have included our shared priorities. But instead, the Democrats gave themselves another pay raise and made promises they can’t fulfill, setting up for a potential tax hike in the future.”

More like this:

Chancellor Minor Declares Budget Deficit Resolved and Looks Ahead   
Today
Gov. Pritzker Joins Southern Illinois Healthcare Leaders to Discuss Federal Impacts on Rural Hospitals
Aug 23, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Signs Seventh Consecutive Balanced Budget
Jun 16, 2025
Congresswoman Budzinski, Senator Durbin, and Leader Jeffries Fight to Protect Head Start During Springfield Visit
Aug 13, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Sues To Stop Unlawful Federal Cuts That Threaten State Energy Programs
Aug 18, 2025

 