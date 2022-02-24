State Rep. Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg)ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) issued the following statement after the Sangamon County Circuit Court decision to maintain the Democrat’s scheme to change the way Madison County, Illinois voters elect their judges:

“Regardless of today’s ruling, right is right, and wrong is wrong. The Democrat’s scheme to elect more Democrat judges by taking away the ability of Madison County voters to elect a judge countywide is just plain wrong. The Democrat-controlled legislature continues to pass laws that give themselves a competitive advantage, in this case, they overstepped their boundaries. I’m disappointed with the outcome but I remain optimistic that restoring integrity and fairness to the way we elect judges in Madison County will hold strong.”

