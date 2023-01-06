Rep. Elik Statement In Opposition To Firearm Ban Approved After Midnight Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) issued the following statement after the House of Representatives approved a firearm ban pushed through by Cook County Democrat lawmakers shortly after 12:30 am Friday: Article continues after sponsor message “I voted against the firearm ban as I believe this bill is unconstitutional. I support the Second Amendment. The bill approved will hinder the right to keep and bear arms for law-abiding gun owners. The legislature should get tough on crime and stop punishing law-abiding citizens.” Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending