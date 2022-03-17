SPRINGFIELD - While consumer prices and the price at the pump continue to rise, House Republican lawmakers, including State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) are advocating for reforms to provide relief for Illinois families.

At a press conference held inside the capitol this morning. Rep. Elik said, “I stand here today just as frustrated as every person in Illinois and every family that is outraged with the rising cost of gasoline and many other items we purchase on a day-to-day basis. Illinoisans are paying more and more while state government continues to tax everything politicians can get their hands on. Immediate relief can start today. Inflation is at an all-time high, now is the time for taxes to be reduced.”

To provide relief to consumers at the pump, Rep. Elik sponsored legislation (HB 5723) to cap the sales tax on gas at .18 cents per gallon for motor fuel and 80% of that amount for gasohol. In addition, to provide relief to consumers purchasing food and many other goods. Elik co-sponsored (HB 5477) to reduce the Use Tax Act, the Service Use Tax Act, the Service Occupation Tax Act, and the Retailers’ Occupation Tax Act by a quarter percent.

According to the recent Bureau of Labor Statistics report. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) over the last 12 months has increased 7.9%. Increases in the indexes for gasoline, shelter, and food were the largest contributors to the seasonally adjusted all items increased over the last year. The cost of eating at home has risen 8.6% since last year. It costs nearly 7% more to eat at a restaurant, clothing costs 6.6% more, owning a home, renting a home, and paying for a hotel is up 4.7% over the last year. And used cars are up 41.2% compared to new cars at 12.4%.

Rep. Elik added, “It is not uncommon to see gas prices in Missouri anywhere from .50 cents to .70 cents a gallon cheaper than Illinois on a given day. The citizens we represent are feeling the impact of inflation and they are looking for some relief from their elected leaders. I stand here today with my colleagues to urge the Democrat leadership here in the General Assembly to stand with us to provide relief to every taxpayer and family in the state of Illinois.”

