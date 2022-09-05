ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) and the Wood River Police Department will be hosting a drive-through Prescription Drug Drop-Off event in Wood River on Wednesday, September 7 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm. The event collects unwanted or expired prescription drugs and safely disposes of them for FREE.

The free Rx drop-off will take place at the Wood River Police Department, located at 550 E. Madison Ave. in Wood River from 11:00 am-1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 7.

“Following a successful prescription drug disposal event last year, I am proud to partner up again with the Wood River Police Department in hosting another drop-off event,” said Rep. Elik. “This free service is a good opportunity for people to safely dispose of their expired and unwanted medications as it is unsafe to throw way or flush many medications.

Article continues after sponsor message

Accepted Medications include prescription medications, prescription ointments & patches, pet medications, and vitamins. Prohibited Items not accepted: Needles, Illegal Drugs

The prescription drug drop-off is an outdoor drive-through event that allows attendees to remain in their vehicle. Drivers should follow the marked lanes when entering and exiting the parking lot.

Learn more at RepElik.com or contact Rep. Elik’s district office at 618-433-8046.

More like this: