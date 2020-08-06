WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill) today announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) has awarded Assistance to Firefighters (AFG) grants and Godfrey Fire Protection District will be a recipient of one for $168,400.

The grants total $442,759.48 to four fire departments in Illinois' 13th Congressional District. The grants will be used to purchase items such as Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) and Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) packs amongst other things depending on the department.

Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Eric Cranmer was extremely excited to receive the federal grant.

"This is an incredible bonus for the District since approximately 95 percent of our funding comes from property taxes and the rest from grants and donations making capital purchases such as this difficult," Chief Cranmer said in a statement. "It is programs such as this, that make a tremendous impact on departments by allowing them to make such purchases which in turn contributes to the safety of the firefighters and citizens. This award will help the GFPD provide the best service we can to the citizens of Godfrey and the safety of our firefighters for many years to come."

The receiving departments and amounts are as follows:

Godfrey Fire Protection District: $168,400.00

Cisco Fire Protection District: $2,380.95

Decatur Fire Department: $271,090.91

Taylorville Fire Department: $887.62

“I’m proud to support these grants in Congress because they are critical to helping our fire departments protect themselves and the citizens they serve. This is especially true among the Coronavirus Pandemic. Taxpayers in these communities pay into the system and it’s important they see the benefits," said Davis.

