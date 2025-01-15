MURRAYVILLE - House Republican Leader Tony McCombie announced today that she has selected State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) to serve as Assistant Minority Leader again for the 104th General Assembly.

"As a member of the Republican Leadership team, I view my role as a conservative voice for my constituents and so many others throughout the State. I am working to end the growth of government, to create more natural business growth on main-street, not Wall Street, and to ensure that Illinois families and future generations have the opportunity for personal success. I will continue to work to bring more conservative Republicans to the General Assembly and some real balance to the State of Illinois!"

Republican Leader McCombie points out that she has been intentional in assembling a leadership team that reflects the diverse voices of Illinois. The team includes thoughtful leaders from southern, central, and northern Illinois, ensuring that the House Republican Caucus, which represents parts of all 102 counties, brings perspectives from every corner of the state to the table.

“My leadership team is built to provide a strategic advantage on how to achieve our shared objectives of creating a stronger Illinois without adding to the burdens on Illinois families,” McCombie said. “I’ve selected colleagues from districts across Illinois to work alongside me in pushing our state forward.”

Lawmakers will return to Springfield when the legislative session resumes on January 28th.

For more information, please contact Rep. Davidsmeyer’s district office at 217-243-6221 or by email at RepCDDavidsmeyer@gmail.com.

